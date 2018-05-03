Gov't urged to invoke authority to boost OD antidote access

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore's health department and a national advocacy group are calling on the Trump administration to invoke government authority to slash prices of a life-saving opioid overdose drug.

Naloxone restores a person's breathing after it's sprayed in the nostrils or delivered via an auto-injector. Baltimore and the Public Citizen nonprofit say the government should circumvent manufacturer patents.

Amid America's worst-ever drug crisis, naloxone remains pricy enough that Baltimore's health department is rationing supplies. Other municipalities are also feeling the squeeze affording enough antidote as overdose deaths are fueled by synthetic opioids.

Baltimore and Public Citizen made their appeal in a Thursday letter to Kellyanne Conway, a Trump counselor who is leading much of the White House's work on opioids. There has been no immediate government response.