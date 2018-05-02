Yellowstone bison rams Idaho woman, tosses her off trail

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, a large bison blocks traffic in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park as tourists take photos of the animal. A 72-year-old Idaho woman suffered minor injuries after she was rammed by a bison and tossed off a trail. Park officials said Wednesday, May 2, 2018, that Virginia Junk of Boise was treated for minor injuries and transported to a hospital following the encounter in the Old Faithful area. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, a large bison blocks traffic in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park as tourists take photos of the animal. A 72-year-old Idaho woman suffered minor injuries after she was rammed by a bison and tossed off a trail. Park officials said Wednesday, May 2, 2018, that Virginia Junk of Boise was treated for minor injuries and transported to a hospital following the encounter in the Old Faithful area. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A bison rammed a 72-year-old Idaho woman and tossed her off a trail as she walked in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials said Wednesday that Virginia Junk of Boise was treated for minor injuries and transported to a hospital following the encounter in the Old Faithful area.

She reportedly came around a bend in the trail Tuesday and was unable to move out of the animal's way. It dropped its head, butted her in the thigh and pushed her off the trail.

She's the first Yellowstone visitor hurt by a bison this year. A bison injured a husband and wife last year, and there were five such incidents in 2015.

Visitors are advised to say at least 25 yards (23 meters) from the animals.