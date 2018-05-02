Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe's jockstrap helps business

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie "Cinderella Man" is on display in Alaska after it was gifted to one of the nation's last Blockbuster video stores struggling to stay open in an age of streaming movies.

The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" purchased the jockstrap and other memorabilia at an auction and sent them to Alaska.

Blockbuster Alaska General Manager Kevin Daymude put the jockstrap on a mannequin, placed it behind glass and put the display out Wednesday.

He anticipates the memorabilia will bring in a lot of traffic. He says so far, the most asked question is whether the jockstrap was washed before it came to Alaska. He says he doesn't know, but would like to think it had been washed.