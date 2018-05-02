Gov. Cuomo holds big lead over Cynthia Nixon in latest poll

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A new poll conducted six weeks after Cynthia Nixon announced she was running for New York governor finds the actor and activist trailing two-time incumbent Andrew Cuomo by a wide margin in the Democratic primary.

The Quinnipiac (KWIHN'-ih-pee-ak) University poll released Wednesday found 50 percent of registered Democratic voters favor Cuomo compared to 28 percent for Nixon.

Among Democratic women voters, 49 percent back Cuomo compared to 24 percent for the "Sex and the City" star, with 27 percent undecided.

In a two-way general election matchup, Cuomo leads presumptive Republican candidate and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro 57 percent to 26 percent.

The poll of 1,076 New York state voters conducted April 26 to May 1 has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.