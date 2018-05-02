House Democrats seek immediate action to remove Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri House Democrats are demanding that the Republican leadership launch immediate impeachment proceedings against Gov. Eric Greitens, accusing the GOP of stalling.

A letter Tuesday to House Speaker Todd Richardson signed by 16 Democrats requests immediate action to remove Greitens from office.

The Republican governor goes on trial May 14 on an invasion of privacy charge in St. Louis. He is accused of taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015.

Calls for impeachment escalated last month after a House committee released testimony in which the woman accused Greitens of coercing her into sex acts and slapping and spanking her.

Greitens faces a second charge accusing him of using a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.