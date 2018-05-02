Ohio woman awaiting trial in son's death bears 10th child

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio woman awaiting trial in the death of her 5-year-old developmentally disabled son whose body was found buried in her backyard has given birth for the 10th time.

Cleveland.com reports 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, of Cleveland, was taken to a hospital from the Cuyahoga County Jail where she gave birth to a daughter April 27. The county has taken temporary custody of the infant.

Rodriguez and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, have been indicted on murder, felonious assault and abuse of a corpse charges in the death of Jordan Rodriguez. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Authorities in December found the boy's body buried in bags in the yard of the child's home.

Court documents say Larissa Rodriguez told police she and her boyfriend buried Jordan after finding him unresponsive.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com