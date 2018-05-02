Sheriff's office: Deputies followed policy in fatal shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina sheriff's office says its deputies did nothing wrong in the fatal shooting earlier this year of a man armed with a knife.

WSPA-TV reports that an internal investigation into the March shooting of Jermaine Massey found that Greenville County deputies didn't violate departmental policy and procedures.

Sheriff Will Lewis has said deputies responded to a disturbance at Massey's home and found several people who were "potential hostage victims." Lewis said Massey refused to drop the knife, and an officer fired when the man came toward deputies.

Massey was black. State police said the officer involved is white.

The State Law Enforcement Division and local prosecutors are still evaluating the case.