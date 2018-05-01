Suspect shot by Maryland police in critical condition

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A man wanted in an armed robbery is in critical condition after he was shot by Maryland police.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski says the Monday shooting happened when police were trying to execute an arrest warrant on 26-year-old Corey Markell Janifer. Stawinski says Janifer was wanted in an April robbery and shooting.

Janifer reportedly locked himself in a room at an apartment Monday. Stawinski tells news outlets that police were preparing to break down the room's door when one of the officers "perceived a threat and responded to that threat." Janifer was shot once in the stomach by a Prince George's County Police officer. Stawinski says he wasn't immediately able to describe the nature of the perceived threat.

The officer was not immediately identified.