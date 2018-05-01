Waffle House suspect's relatives say they're 'heartbroken'

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Family members of a man charged in a deadly shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House restaurant say they are "heartbroken and devastated at the loss of life and injury."

Travis Reinking's family issued the statement Tuesday through Peoria, Illinois, attorney Joel Brown. Reinking faces multiple criminal charges, including criminal homicide, in the April 22 that left four people dead. The (Peoria) Journal Star reports the 29-year-old's relatives in rural Morton, Illinois, say they're praying for the victims and their families and "for healing and peace."

The Reinkings also say they "anticipate that greater clarity will be revealed about the events leading up to this incident." Brown said the family had no additional comment for now.

Reinking was arrested a day after the shooting near his Nashville apartment.