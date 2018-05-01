news

AG drops manslaughter, assault in Penn State frat death case

20180501_ap_80ca183c34604aeda95fa71bea59aa0e-117f6782b432455a8d989b3f166fb808
FILE â€“ In this July 24, 2017, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Lower Burrell, Pa. Shapiro announced Tuesday, May 1, 2018, that state prosecutors are dropping involuntary manslaughter and assault charges against five Penn State fraternity brothers related to the death of 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking. A hearing is scheduled Wednesday, May 2, 2018, to determine whether there's enough evidence to head toward trial on the remaining allegations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
by , The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania prosecutors are dropping involuntary manslaughter and assault charges against five Penn State fraternity brothers related to the death of a pledge ahead of a hearing to determine whether there's enough evidence to head toward trial on the remaining allegations.

FILE â€“ In this July 24, 2017, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Lower Burrell, Pa. Shapiro announced Tuesday, May 1, 2018, that state prosecutors are dropping involuntary manslaughter and assault charges against five Penn State fraternity brothers related to the death of 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking. A hearing is scheduled Wednesday, May 2, 2018, to determine whether there´s enough evidence to head toward trial on the remaining allegations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

AG drops manslaughter, assault in Penn State frat death case

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the decision Tuesday, one day before the preliminary hearing for 12 members of Beta Theta Pi over the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

The set of 12 defendants due in court this week is separate from 14 members of the same fraternity whose charges were previously sent to county court.

Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered severe injuries in a series of falls inside the now-closed fraternity the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated: