Arizona wildfire grows, 10 communities told to evacuate

CLINTS WELL, Ariz. (AP) - A raging wildfire in north-central Arizona continues to grow and has burned an unknown number of structures.

Officials said late Sunday that blaze which started Friday about nine miles (14 kilometers) from the small community of Clints Well has grown to 12.5 square miles (32 square kilometers) and forced the evacuation of nearby communities.

Residents of 10 small nearby communities were ordered to evacuate late Sunday.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency because the fire was edging close to homes and buildings.

Around 500 firefighters and 7 hotshot crews of elite wildland firefighters are battling the blaze that is 0 percent contained.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown.