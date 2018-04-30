Dog hanged by leash after jumping out window of parked car

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut say a dog left alone in a parked car died when it jumped out the window and was hanged by its leash.

Police tell the Stamford Advocate that the dog's owners had left the dog leashed to a rear seat of the car while they ate at a Stamford restaurant on Saturday. The car's windows were rolled down, and they had left a bowl of water in the car.

Police found the dog, named Piggy, suspended by its leash. Animal control officers were called to take the animal. They tested the temperature in the vehicle and found that it was 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

