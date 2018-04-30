news

Flooding from snowmelt, rain hits more parts of Montana

A scene from the Helena Valley Monday, April 30, 2018, where Ten Mile Creek jumped its banks and caused flooding in some residential areas. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Flooding caused by snowmelt and rain has spread to western and central Montana.

KTMF-TV reports that residents in a neighborhood in Missoula are pumping water out of their basements after the Clark Fork River spilled over its banks.

The river was expected to crest Monday morning.

West of Helena, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is warning onlookers to stay away from the flooding Tenmile Creek.

Flood watches are also in effect near Lincoln, Augusta and in Meagher County.

On the Hi-Line, flooding continues along the Milk River between Saco and Glasgow.

Milder flooding is happening farther west as the Milk River's levels drop there.

An unusually large amount of snowfall this year has led to high river and stream levels made worse by a storm system that started moving through Sunday.

