'Days of Our Lives' tops daytime Emmys with 5 trophies

LOS ANGELES (AP) - NBC's "Days of Our Lives" topped the Daytime Emmy Awards, capturing five trophies including best drama series and lead actor honors for James Reynolds.

The soap opera also claimed trophies for its writing and directing teams and supporting actor Greg Vaughan at Sunday's ceremony.

Nancy O'Dell, left, and Kevin Frazier pose in the press room with the award for outstanding entertainment news program for "Entertainment Tonight" at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

ABC's "Good Morning America" won its second consecutive trophy for best morning program, amid rocky times for two other shows nominated in the category. Sexual misconduct allegations led to the 2017 exits of Matt Lauer from NBC's "Today" and Charlie Rose from "CBS This Morning."

"The Talk" was honored as best entertainment talk show, with the award for best entertainment talk host shared by "The Real" co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

"The Dr. Oz Show" received the award for informative talk show, with Steve Harvey named best informative talk show host for "Steve."

ABC's "General Hospital" and CBS' "The Young and the Restless" each won two awards, including best actress Eileen Davidson and supporting actress Camryn Grimes for "Y&R."

Other winners at the ceremony hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood included:

- "Entertainment Tonight," entertainment news program.

- Lili Estefan, daytime talent in a Spanish-language program, "El Gordo y la Flaca."

- "Destinos," entertainment program in Spanish.

- Wayne Brady, game show host for "Let's Make a Deal."

- Lidia Bastianich, culinary host for PBS' "Lidia's Kitchen."

- "The Price is Right," game show.