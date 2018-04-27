Arizona, Colorado teachers rally, schools close for 2nd day

Teachers from Jefferson and Douglas counties in Colorado queue up on the north steps of the State Capitol to pass through a security checkpoint and enter the building to speak to lawmakers during a rally Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Denver. More than 10,000 teachers in Colorado are expected to demonstrate as part of a burgeoning teacher uprising from the East to the interior West that is demanding more tax dollars be spent in public schools. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona and Colorado teachers plan to don red shirts and descend upon their respective Capitols for a second day in a growing educator uprising.

Educators in both states want more classroom resources and have received offers either for increased school funding or pay, but they say the money isn't guaranteed and the efforts don't go far enough. The walkouts are the latest in demonstrations that spread from West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

On the first day of the historic statewide walkout, around 50,000 educators and supporters marched Thursday through downtown Phoenix.

In much cooler Colorado, several thousand educators rallied around the Capitol, with many using personal time to attend two days of protests expected to draw as many as 10,000 demonstrators.

Organizers say the Arizona strike has no end date.