Pregnant Ohio woman shot in March dies after giving birth

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A pregnant woman shot multiple times last month during an apparent ambush outside of her central Ohio home has died after giving birth.

The Springfield News-Sun reports 25-year-old Lindzie Wilson, of Springfield, gave birth Saturday and died Tuesday at a Dayton hospital. She was shot March 1.

Springfield police say she had been kept on life support after the shooting to allow for the baby's delivery. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office says her death was caused by a gunshot to the head.

No arrests have been made in the slaying. Wilson's family and friends have made a plea to the community to help find her killer.

Wilson is the second pregnant woman from Springfield who has been shot and then died after giving birth in the last two months.