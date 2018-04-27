Hotel official: No witness accounts of Copperfield show fall

Gavin Cox, left, who was injured during an illusion by David Copperfield at the MGM, sits with his wife during opening statements of his suit against Coperfield and the MGM Grand on Friday, April 13, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Gavin Cox, left, who was injured during an illusion by David Copperfield at the MGM, sits with his wife during opening statements of his suit against Coperfield and the MGM Grand on Friday, April 13, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A hotel official told a jury he doesn't know why an incident report about a British tourist's fall while taking part in a David Copperfield show illusion at a Las Vegas Strip resort did not include other witness accounts.

MGM Grand Hotel risk manager Mark Habersack testified Friday in the ongoing negligence trial in Las Vegas that the incident report about Gavin Cox's fall only included Cox's statement.

Under questioning by Cox's attorney, Benedict Morelli, Habersack said he did not hold his current position until several months after Cox's fall in November 2013.

Cox has yet to testify.

His lawyers say he fell while he and about 10 audience volunteers were hurried by stagehands from the stage to the back of the theater through indoor hallways and an outdoor alleyway.