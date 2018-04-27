Historic Delaware lighthouse keeper's house to be restored

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. (AP) - The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is planning to restore a historic lighthouse keeper's house that was built in 1882.

Planning Manager Lynn Riley says in a release that the division wants to restore the character of the home near the Fenwick Island Lighthouse. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports the project includes removing modern additions and building a new porch and landings. Future plans include making the first floor more accessible to those with disabilities.

The lighthouse, which was built in 1858, will remain open during the construction. The lighthouse was decommissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard in 1978 and acquired by the state several years ago. The project will start in May and end this summer.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/