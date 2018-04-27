news

Leads sought after 2nd suitcase of bones is found in Georgia

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) - Georgia investigators are releasing a forensic sketch of a woman whose bones were found in a suitcase along an interstate highway.

It's the second suitcase containing a woman's bones found along Georgia interstates within the past two years. Authorities have not said whether there's any indication the cases are connected.

20180427_ap_72d4687087d74332817d143e68351518-f61bbf5f93904be4aaa25aa1eecc8e28
This image released on Thursday, April 26, 2018 by Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows a forensic sketch of a woman whose bones were found in a suitcase along an interstate highway Dec. 28, 2017 along Interstate 75 in Jackson, Ga. It's the second suitcase containing a woman's bones found along Georgia interstates within the past two years. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation via AP)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday released the sketch of a woman found Dec. 28, 2017 along Interstate 75 in Jackson, Georgia, southeast of Atlanta. The GBI said the bones belong to a black woman, between 19 years old and 45 years old.

In July 2016, a construction worker found a suitcase containing the bones of another woman along Interstate 985 northeast of Atlanta. Her identity also remains a mystery.

Published: | Updated: