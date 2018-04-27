Gas main break forces evacuations at Wayne State in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - Authorities have closed eight buildings on the Wayne State University campus in Detroit due to a natural gas line break.

The school says on its website that a road construction crew struck an underground gas main Friday afternoon and fire officials have requested a 1,000-foot (305-meter) evacuation radius around the leak.

The school says "the odor and sound of escaping natural gas is very strong in the area." Students, staff and faculty are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Buildings shut down include an undergraduate library, science library and six buildings that house classrooms and lecture halls.