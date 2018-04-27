Ex-clerk who donned judge's robe found dead before trial

CHICAGO (AP) - A coroner's office says a former law clerk slated for trial next week for impersonating a judge in 2016 has been found dead at her suburban Chicago home.

A Friday daily ledger of the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says 46-year-old Rhonda Crawford was pronounced dead Thursday in Calumet City. An autopsy is pending.

She was charged after donning a black robe to preside over traffic cases that should've been heard by a real judge. Her trial on misconduct and impersonation charges was to start Monday.

Her lawyer, Rob Robertson, told the Chicago Tribune Crawford was a "great person" who "wound up caught in a situation" that went too far.

Crawford had said she'd been observing judges when an actual judge encouraged her to preside over cases.