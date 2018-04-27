2018 sees latest start to tornadoes in Oklahoma history

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - One of the most tornado-active states in the nation has never had its first tornado of the year later than April 26 - until now.

Friday is April 27, and Oklahoma's state climatologist notes that there have been no tornadoes in Oklahoma since the start of the year. That breaks a record set in 1962.

Oklahoma Climatologist Gary McManus says low temperatures and drought are the primary reasons for the lack of tornadoes. But he notes twisters have struck along the state's borders with both Arkansas and Texas.

The weather, though, could become severe soon. The Storm Prediction Center outlook shows severe weather may develop early next week. McManus says there's nothing yet to indicate the weather will produce tornadoes. But he says the forecast "does perk your ears up a little bit."