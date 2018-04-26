Police fatally shoot man with knives, officer injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man inside a home in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad told media that officers were called Wednesday night due to a disturbance in the home and went inside to find a man armed with multiple knives.

The chief said one officer was injured by a knife, and another officer shot the man.

The man was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital. Jefferson County Coroner Barbra Weakley Jones identified him as 42-year-old Isaac Jackson. She said he had been shot multiple times.

Officials said the officer was treated for minor injuries at the same hospital.

Local media report that this was Louisville's fourth shooting this month involving police.