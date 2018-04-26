What's your emergency? 911 a different call for black, white

In this Wednesday April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, sit on their attorney's sofa as they pose for a portrait following an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quickly became a viral video and galvanized people around the country who saw the incident as modern-day racism. In the week since, Nelson and Robinson have met with Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson and are pushing for lasting changes to ensure that what happened to them doesn't happen to future patrons. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two recent encounters at a Philadelphia Starbucks and a Pennsylvania golf club escalated into full-blown confrontations when people decided to call 911 to report the incidents.

The incidents led to allegations of racism against black patrons and showed how common it has become for people to call 911 these days to settle fairly routine disputes.

In many cases, the call served as the catalyst for racially charged encounters that African-Americans have experienced.

The National Emergency Number Association says about 240 million calls are made to 911 in the U.S. each year, mostly from cell phones. Studies have shown that African-Americans are less likely to call the police than whites.