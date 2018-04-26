US won't step in to stop ex-Lithuanian judge's extradition

This 2012 photo provided by Juozas ValiuÅ¡aitis shows Neringa Venckiene in Lithuania. Venckiene, a former Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian jailed in Chicago at her homeland's request fears death if she's extradited because she helped expose a network of influential pedophiles in the country. Unless the Trump administration intervenes, 47-year-old Neringa Venckiene could be sent back home within weeks. "I never want to go back to Lithuania," she told the AP by phone from jail, adding that she'd embrace becoming a U.S. citizen. (photo courtesy Juozas ValiuÅ¡aitis via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) - The State Department won't intervene to halt the extradition of an ex-Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian wanted on charges stemming from her claim of a powerful pedophile network in Lithuania.

That word came in a Wednesday filing by Neringa Venckiene's (VEHN'-key-ehn-ayz) lawyers. Her attorneys say the 47-year-old could now be extradited at any time and want an urgent stay. She faces charges that include disobeying a court order.

She recently told The Associated Press from jail in Chicago she feared being killed by Lithuanians she angered if extradited.

She became engulfed in a drama that captivated the country. It included alleged vendettas and her election to parliament. She fled to suburban Chicago in 2013, working with legal documents as a florist. U.S. agents arrested her on a Lithuanian warrant in February.