Arkansas replaces Ten Commandments monument at state Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas once again has a Ten Commandments monument on its state Capitol grounds less than one year after a man crashed his car into the original display.

The monument installed Thursday is flanked by four concrete barriers intended to prevent its destruction.

Last June, the original monument was on display outside of the state Capitol for less than 24 hours before it was demolished. The man accused of driving his car into it apologized in 2015 for also destroying a Ten Commandments monument outside Oklahoma's Capitol.

He was charged with criminal mischief in Arkansas but has been found mentally unfit for trial.

A 2015 law required the state to allow the privately funded monument on state Capitol grounds.