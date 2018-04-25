Judge: Wisconsin sex offender can visit sick son at hospital

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee County judge says a registered sex offender must be allowed to visit his severely ill 9-year-old son over the objections of Wisconsin Children's Hospital.

Wednesday's order still carries restrictions. Forty-nine-year-old Stuart Yates must give advance notice for his visits and he can only stay for six hours. Yates must also be with his son at all times.

The ruling came after testimony from a court-appointed guardian who supervised recent visits from Yates earlier this month.

Yates was barred from the hospital on March 6 after hospital officials learned of his past. Yates is required to register as a sex offender after a 1998 case and his attorneys say he's done his time.

A hearing for the hospital to argue to dismiss Yates' lawsuit is set for June 1.