Judge seeks update on raids of Trump's personal lawyer

FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York. A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for President Donald Trump and personal attorney Cohen to help speedily analyze materials seized from Cohen. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood set a hearing for Thursday, April 26. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge sought Wednesday to streamline and speed the process for lawyers to help decide how to protect attorney-client privilege in evidence seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, suggesting again that a court-appointed neutral "special master" might be the answer.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood followed through on a promise to ensure there were no unnecessary delays by scheduling a court hearing for Thursday, a month earlier than she originally announced.

Prosecutors have said the April 9 raid on attorney Michael Cohen's home and office came in a fraud investigation.

Wood directed prosecutors to provide an update on how fast they are providing Cohen's lawyers with a copy of the seized materials.

She also asked for lawyers to tell her how they believe a special master can aid the process, though she did not yet commit to appointing one.

Wood asked lawyers for Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization to submit letters on Wednesday describing the resources they have to expeditiously produce information to a special master to decide what documents or devices cannot be seen by federal investigators.

Lawyers for Cohen said in a letter to the judge that a "war room" of lawyers with expertise in handling large document reviews was waiting for what prosecutors had said would be the first shipment of materials by overnight mail on Wednesday. By 4 p.m., though, nothing had arrived. They also used the letter to recommend again that a special master be appointed and that the judge ultimately decide any issues that remain in dispute.

A lawyer for Trump has opposed the appointment of a special master, saying attorneys for Trump and Cohen should get to make the first call on what is privileged. That idea was rejected by the judge, who said at a hearing last week that a special master will likely have some role in the process.

The Trump Organization notified Wood in a letter that it has "abundant resources" to process and review materials it receives from Cohen's lawyers.

Attorney Alan Futerfas wrote that it planned to scan documents by date, sender, recipient, key words and other metrics to review any materials related to the Trump Organization that the Trump team believes is subject to attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors have complained that Cohen might try to delay the investigation by slowing the review of seized documents.

The judge said she believes a process can be designed to ensure fairness without unnecessary delay.

Wood, a former chief judge in Manhattan, is unlikely to preside over any criminal case that results from the probe, because a judge would be selected randomly from dozens of judges should anyone be arrested.