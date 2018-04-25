2 college students accused of rape; fraternity suspended

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A University of Central Florida fraternity has been placed on interim suspension after a woman told authorities she was gang-raped during a party near the campus.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old David Anthony Kirk and 26-year-old Jack Ryan Smith on Saturday. On Tuesday, the university accused Alpha Tau Omega fraternity of disruptive and alcohol-related conduct. It's the fraternity's second suspension since July, when another woman reported being raped during a party.

An arrest report says the woman attended a Friday night party at what was described as a "party home" for the fraternity.

In a statement, the national fraternity said it supports the woman. The statement said the party wasn't a fraternity event.

Smith bonded out of jail. Kirk remains in jail. Attorneys aren't listed on jail records.