Former bus driver gets 4 years in crash that killed 6 kids

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - An ex-Tennessee school bus driver who was at the wheel in a wreck that killed six children has been sentenced to four years in prison for criminally negligent homicide.

Media reported that a Chattanooga judge sentenced Johnthony Walker on Tuesday after an emotional morning of testimony, during which Walker apologized.

Judge Don Poole ruled Walker shouldn't be sentenced to diversion because the crash involving 37 elementary school students was so horrific, but he couldn't give him a longer prison term because of his strong work history and no criminal background.

The decision divided victims' relatives at the hearing. Some said it wasn't enough time while others said they were satisfied with the punishment.

Walker was driving the children from Woodmere Elementary School when he wrecked on a winding Chattanooga road.