Affidavit: Suspects bragged about abducting Oklahoma teens

In this photo provided by the Harvey County Kansas Sheriff's Office, Ronnie Busick is pictured in a booking photo in Newton, Kansas. Craig County, Oklahoma District Attorney Matt Ballard has said Busick is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree arson in the 1999 deaths of a couple in Welch, Okla., and the abduction of two teenage girls who remain missing. (Harvey County Kansas Sheriff's Office via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities say suspects in the 1999 shooting deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the abduction of their 16-year-old daughter and her friend "bragged" about photographing the girls while they were bound.

Sixty-six-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Danny and Kathy Freeman of Craig County, and the disappearance of teenagers Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.

Oklahoma officials say two other suspects have died.

According to an affidavit, unnamed witnesses interviewed by investigators said the suspects abducted the girls, and that they had seen photos of them. Authorities believe the teenagers were eventually killed and might be buried in a pit in northeastern Oklahoma.

Lauria Bible's mother, Lorene Bible, says she believes "somebody knows where these girls are."