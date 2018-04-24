Tisch Fund gives $10 million for arts-mental health

NEW YORK (AP) - The Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund has pledged $10 million to fund arts programs focused on mental health issues in New York City.

The New York Times reports that the goals include improving the lives of those with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. They also aim to fight the stigma around mental illnesses and help people overcome trauma.

Tisch says the initiative will likely grow, especially after her foundation is bolstered by the proceeds of a Christie's auction of her parents' $80 million art collection next month.

Her father was Preston Robert Tisch, the investor who bought half of the New York Giants in 1991. Her mother was the philanthropist Joan Tisch.

