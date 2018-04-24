Police: Woman shared home with decomposing body for months

WARREN, Mich. (AP) - Police who found a badly decomposed body in bed in a Detroit-area home believe a 62-year-old woman may have shared the home with her dead roommate for months.

Police in Warren found the body of 68-year-old George Curtis on Monday. An autopsy will be performed.

WJBK-TV and The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens report Tuesday that relatives contacted police after hearing nothing from Curtis for months.

The woman has been hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells the newspaper "it's just bizarre (that) she stayed in the home like that and didn't report anything."

Police say Curtis may have been dead for months.

Dwyer says the house may have to be condemned and demolished due to the condition inside and the odor.