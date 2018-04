Commission begins probe into Florida high school massacre

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, a family reunites following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. A commission tasked with investigating government actions surrounding the Florida high school massacre and the state’s other mass shootings is set to hold its first meeting, Tuesday, April 24. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) - A commission tasked with investigating government actions surrounding the Florida high school massacre and the state's other mass shootings is set to hold its first meeting.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission is to meet Tuesday to discuss its mission and how it will conduct its investigation. The 16 members are also to hear from the Broward Sheriff's Office about its investigation into the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

The members include law enforcement administrators, education officials, a state senator, a mental health counselor and the fathers of victims Alex Schacter, Meadow Pollack and Aliana Petty. The members were appointed by Gov. Rick Scott, state House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron.

The commission's final report is due Jan. 1.