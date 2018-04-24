Waffle House suspect: Erratic behavior years before shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Those who know the suspect in Tennessee's Waffle House shooting say Travis Reinking began displaying erratic behavior years before police say he showed up nearly naked at the Nashville restaurant and killed four people with an assault-style rifle.

Friends and relatives have told authorities that the onetime construction crane operator was excellent at his work but that he suffered from delusions, sometimes talking about plans to marry singer Taylor Swift. He was arrested outside the White House last year after asking to speak to President Donald Trump, and his bizarre actions seemed to intensify in recent days.

Reinking is charged in Tennessee with four counts of criminal homicide after Sunday's attack. He's been jailed without bond.