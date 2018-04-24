Husband of ex-Senate leader pleads not guilty to sex charges

Bryon Hefner, the estranged husband of former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg, is escorted out of court after his arraignment at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Boston. Hefner made his first court appearance since being indicted on sexual assault and other charges. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Bryon Hefner, the estranged husband of former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg, is escorted out of court after his arraignment at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Boston. Hefner made his first court appearance since being indicted on sexual assault and other charges. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) - The estranged husband of former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and other charges.

Bryon Hefner was released on personal recognizance Tuesday after appearing in Suffolk Superior Court to face charges of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness.

He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and the Massachusetts State House. His trial was scheduled for March 2019.

Several men have accused Hefner of misconduct, prompting Rosenberg to step down as Senate leader in December. The Amherst Democrat is still a member of the Senate, and the two have since separated.

In a written statement given to reporters, Hefner's attorney said her client looks forward to defending himself in court, where his accusers "cannot remain anonymous."