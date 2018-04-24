Assistant teacher accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-olds

BRISTOW, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say an assistant teacher accused of sexually assaulting several 5-year-olds has been arrested.

A Prince William County police news release says an investigation revealed that 27-year-old Taylor Keith Boykin inappropriately touched a 5-year-old girl on March 26. Boykin is an assistant teacher at Minnieland Academy in Bristow.

News outlets report the child told a parent who notified the center and reported the incident to Child Protective Services.

During the investigation, detectives identified three other children who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Boykin sometime since March 2017.

Boykin was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery and other offenses. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.