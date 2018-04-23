Cynthia Nixon joins climate change march, rally

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - "Sex and the City" star and Democratic candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon has joined hundreds of environmentalists in a march and rally protesting incumbent Andrew Cuomo's climate change policies.

Nixon joined demonstrators outside a state-owned power facility in downtown Albany on Monday before walking a few blocks for a rally held in a park next to the state Capitol.

Last week Nixon released a plan for addressing climate change that includes transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy and rejecting all new fossil fuel infrastructure such as pipelines.

She said Cuomo's energy plan released on Friday was "rehashed" and doesn't differ much from his previous plan.

Cuomo said his plan will advance the state toward its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030.

Nixon is challenging the two-term incumbent in the Democratic primary.