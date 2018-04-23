Connecticut university closes because of student illness

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut university is shutting down for the day after about 100 students fell ill.

John Clark, the president of Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, says he consulted with state, local and university health officials before deciding to close the school for Monday.

He says the decision was made "to protect our university community from infection and spread of the disease."

Crews will work to sanitize and disinfect the school.

About 100 students have come down with stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

The school is recommending that students go home, if possible, and if they fall ill, stay in their room to prevent the spread of the disease.

The university has about 5,700 students on two campuses in the city.