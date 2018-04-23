Investigation continues into deadly group home fire

SEVERN, Md. (AP) - Authorities in Maryland say they are investigating what caused a fire that killed three people at a group home over the weekend.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out Saturday night at a home in Severn.

The county released the names of the three people who died. Walter McCardell and William Garcia were residents of the home and Barbara Brown was an employee.

The home was operated by Arundel Lodge, a nonprofit group that works with people with behavioral health and substance abuse issues.