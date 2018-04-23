Atlanta attorney found guilty of murder in wife's shooting

ATLANTA (AP) - A jury has found a well-connected Atlanta attorney guilty of murder, determining he intentionally shot his business executive wife.

Jurors convicted 75-year-old Claud "Tex" McIver on felony murder and three other counts Monday in the September 2016 death of his 64-year-old wife Diane. He showed little emotion as the verdict was read.

No one has disputed that McIver shot his wife. But defense attorneys said at trial that McIver loved his wife dearly and never would have intentionally harmed her. Prosecutors argued McIver intentionally killed his wife because he was in dire financial straits and coveted her money.

The murder conviction carries an automatic life prison sentence. It remains up to the judge whether he will have the possibility of parole.

No immediate sentencing date was set.