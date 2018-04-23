news

Misdemeanor charges filed against brother of slain man

20180423_ap_11df4fe2797d42678c8389ace74d68cc-0ed436cd68cf467f8f17deb81de50b06
FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police, speaks before a meeting of the Sacramento City Council in Sacramento, Calif. Clark was arrested on Thursday, April 19, 2018, and accused of making threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury and telephoning 911 with the intent to annoy or harass. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges of assault and vandalism against the brother of an unarmed black man who was killed by Sacramento officers last month.

FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police, speaks before a meeting of the Sacramento City Council in Sacramento, Calif. Clark was arrested on Thursday, April 19, 2018, and accused of making threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury and telephoning 911 with the intent to annoy or harass. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Misdemeanor charges filed against brother of slain man

Sacramento County prosecutors filed the counts Monday against Stevante Clark that could bring less than a year in jail if he is convicted.

Prosecutors are inviting him to participate in a mental health court as a way to have the charges dismissed.

Sacramento police had sought more serious felony charges stemming from a dispute between the 25-year-old Clark and his landlords.

He's been released and is seeking his own lawyer.

Prosecutors also charged Clark with criminal threats and abusing a 911 emergency line, both misdemeanors.

Clark is the brother of Stephon Clark, who was killed when police say he approached them with a cellphone they mistook for a gun.

Published: | Updated: