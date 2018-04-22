2 children among 3 found dead in central California home

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) - Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of three people, including two young children, whose bodies were found early Sunday inside a central California home, authorities said.

It's still unclear how the three died, but there are no suspects outstanding, according to Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department.

Investigators are treating the case as an "isolated incident," she said.

The bodies, including those of two boys, ages 4 and 6, were discovered in a neighborhood on the south side of the city of about 200,000 residents.

Graves did not immediately have any information on the third deceased person.