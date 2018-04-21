Missouri lawmaker accused of calling into racist radio show

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Fellow Democrats are calling for a Missouri lawmaker to resign after they say he repeatedly called into a St. Louis-area radio program in which the host is known for making racist and other offensive remarks.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 69-year-old Rep. Bob Burns, who represents Affton in eastern Missouri, called into KQQZ-AM Radio to Bob Romanik's show. Romanik is known for using racial, homophobic and sexist slurs. Burns is alleged to have told Romanik, "You're saying the right things."

Missouri Democratic leaders, including U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, on Saturday issued public statements calling for Burns to resign.

Marc Powers, a spokesman for Missouri House Democrats, says leaders learned of the recordings on Wednesday and investigated Thursday. Powers says House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty asked Burns to resign Friday, but he declined.

Burns did not return phone and email messages left Saturday by The Associated Press seeking comment.

