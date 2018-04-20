Ex-Baltimore County official to be sentenced in perjury case

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - A former Baltimore County school superintendent was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for perjury.

The Baltimore Sun reports Shaun Dallas Dance faces jail time for failing to report on financial disclosure forms that he earned about $147,000 for part-time consulting. Prosecutors said he was working on the side for a professional training company that won a $875,000 no-bid contract. Dance agreed to a statement of facts saying he deceived the school board and public.

The Sun reports prosecutors are seeking to sentence Dance to five years, with 18 months in prison. Dance's lawyers want probation or community service, arguing that jail won't serve a public purpose, since Dance already lost the job last summer.

Friday is Dance's 37th birthday.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com