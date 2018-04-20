Driver in deadly immigrant smuggling case gets life sentence

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The driver of a semitrailer packed with at least 39 immigrants, 10 of whom died, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for making the deadly smuggling run.

Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra read the sentence Friday, after James Matthew Bradley Jr. pleaded guilty in October to one conspiracy count and a count of transporting the immigrants resulting in death.

The 61-year-old could have faced the death penalty had he been convicted at trial.

At least 39 immigrants were inside the sweltering trailer found by San Antonio police last July in a Walmart parking lot. Its refrigeration system wasn't working, and passengers had difficulty breathing as outside temperatures climbed to 101 degrees that day.

Eight people were found dead inside the trailer. Two more died after being hospitalized.