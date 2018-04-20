Suspended fraternity: Offensive video was 'satirical sketch'

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A fraternity suspended at Syracuse University over an offensive video said in an apologetic statement on Friday that the activities were intended as a "satirical sketch" depicting an uneducated, intolerant person.

"Each semester our new members are given the opportunity to write and act out a skit, in order to roast the active brothers. This event was never intended to be centered around racism or hate. This year, one of these brothers is a conservative Republican, and the new members roasted him by playing the part of a racist conservative character," the New York school's Theta Tau chapter says on its website .

"It was a satirical sketch of an uneducated, racist, homophobic, misogynist, sexist, ableist and intolerant person. The young man playing the part of this character nor the young man being roasted do not hold any of the horrible views espoused as a part of that sketch."

The chapter said it's embarrassed, disappointed and ashamed, adding, "Anyone of color or of any marginalized group who has seen this video has every right to be angry and upset with the despicable contents of that video."

"First and foremost, every single member of Theta Tau would like to apologize to everyone affected by the racist video," the chapter said.

The national engineering fraternity said in its own statement that despite the context, there's no excuse.

Both the national group and the chapter stressed that they support inclusiveness.

On Friday morning, a group of students demanding change confronted Chancellor Ken Syverud, who previously called the video racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities.

Syverud said on the school's website that it will conduct "a top to bottom review" of its fraternity and sorority policies, activities and culture, and many aspects of college life will include diversity and inclusion training.

Syverud said he would be consulting with a wide range of students, faculty and staff on Friday and over the weekend.