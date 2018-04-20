Supreme Court asked to review defamation case against Cosby

BOSTON (AP) - A former actress who says Bill Cosby raped her decades ago is asking the nation's highest court to review her defamation case against the comedian.

Kathrine McKee's attorneys appealed the dismissal of her lawsuit against Cosby to the U.S. Supreme Court this week.

McKee said Cosby defamed her in a letter his lawyer sent to a newspaper demanding a retraction of a story about McKee's allegations.

Cosby has denied allegations of wrongdoing brought by McKee and other women.

McKee is urging the Supreme Court to find her interview didn't make her a "public figure" and she doesn't have to prove actual malice.

Her lawyers invoke the #MeToo movement in their Supreme Court petition and say they want to protect sexual assault victims' ability to speak out without having their reputations destroyed.