High holiday: Pot fans join 420 smoke-out in San Francisco

A mushroom flag blows in the wind as thousands gather in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Franciscoâ€™s Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 celebration of cannabis that culminated with the crowd sparking up precisely at 4:20 p.m. The gathering was the first since California enacted broad legalization of marijuana Jan. 1. The festival is a celebration of the number 420, stonerâ€™s code for smoking marijuana. A small, informal gathering that began several years ago has blossomed into a full-blown festival of corporate sponsors and commercial booths selling smoking devices, t-shirts and food. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 high holiday that culminated with the crowd sparking up at 4:20 p.m.

The gathering Friday is the first since California legalized marijuana on Jan. 1. The festival is a celebration of the number 420, stoners' code for smoking marijuana.

A small, informal gathering that began several years ago has blossomed into a full-blown festival of corporate sponsors and commercial booths selling smoking devices, T-shirts and food.

San Francisco officials didn't immediately provide a crowd estimate. They estimated 15,000 attended the event last year.

Five Northern California men say they created the code in 1971 while high school classmates, planning to meet at 4:20 p.m. to smoke.