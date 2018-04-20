Correction: Four Dead-Fire story

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) - In a story April 19 about a deadly Missouri fire, The Associated Press relying on information from fire officials misspelled one of the victims' names. The 8-year-old boy killed is Cason Otto, not Carson.

A corrected version of the story is below:

4 brothers left alone at Missouri home die in fire

Authorities say four brothers left alone at their Missouri home have been found dead following a fire at the house

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say four brothers left alone at their Missouri home died in an early morning fire.

Lake Ozark Chief Mark Amsinger says when firefighters arrived at the home Thursday three sides of it had collapsed. The fire was so intense responders couldn't immediately get inside.

He says the children's parents arrived as the fire was raging. It's not clear where they had been.

The children were identified as 14-year-old Tyler Otto, 8-year-old Cason, 5-year-old Max and 4-year-old Levi.

State fire marshal investigator Steve Grass says it's unlikely a cause will be determined because the damage was too extensive. But investigators do not suspect foul play.

Investigators didn't find any smoke detectors, but Grass says they might have been destroyed in the blaze.

Lake Ozark is about 120 miles (195 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.